  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Azad not Ghulam’: Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad evokes mixed reactions from Congress

While Shashi Tharoor welcomed the news of Ghulam Nabi Azad being conferred with Padma Bhushan, Jairam Ramesh came up with a jibe.

Written by FE Online
While Shashi Tharoor welcomed the news of Ghulam Nabi Azad being conferred with Padma Bhushan, Jairam Ramesh came up with a jibe.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s name in the Padma Awards list announced on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day evoked mixed reactions from his party colleagues. While Shashi Tharoor welcomed the news, Jairam Ramesh came up with a jibe.

Ramesh retweeted the news of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya declining the Padma award and wrote: “Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam.”

Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was part of the group of 23 which has been critical of the party leadership and has sought an organisational overhaul, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

Along with Azad, Bhattacharya was also named in the list of awardees. While there was no response from the Congress leader, the veteran CPI(M) leader said he was rejecting the country’s third-highest award.

“I don’t know anything about the Padma Bhushan. No one has told me anything about it. If indeed they have given me the Padma Bhushan, then I reject it,” read Bhattacharjee’s statement issued in Bengali.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.