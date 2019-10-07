Azaan recitation inside Durga Puja pandal sparks outrage in Kolkata, complaint filed for hurting Hindu sentiments

Decorations at 33 Pally Durga Puja pandal, Beliaghata. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal: Organisers of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata appear to have waded into a controversy after the alleged recitation of Azaan, a Muslim call to prayer, during the Puja festivities. According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident triggered a massive outrage on social media, prompting the city police to be vigilant and keep a strict watch on the movement of anti-social elements.

The controversy started after a video of Azaan being played inside the pandal of Beliaghata 33 Pally was posted online. A lawyer filed a complaint via mail to Beliaghata police station.

The lawyer, identified as Santanu Singha has named 10 people including the club secretary of the puja pandal, in his complaint. He has sought action against the prganisers of the puja fur hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

In his complaint, Santanu said that he got the video of the incident from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). “Organisers were categorically involved in disturbing the peace and tranquillity in West Bengal by playing the Azaan tune in the Durga Puja pandal,” he said in his complaint.

Santanu also accused the organisers of intentionally playing Azaan inside the Durga pandal to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The organisers of the puja have, however, said that some people were intentionally trying to create a rift between two communities and disturb peace in the region. They said that the theme of this year’s puja is “Amra ek, eka noye (we are together not alone)” which is aimed at spreading peace.

Parimal Dey, Club Secretary of Beliaghata 33 pally, said that the matter is being politicised and pandals in Kolkata are created in a way to give a social message.

“Our theme is amra ek , eka noye (We are together, not alone). To demonstrate the theme, we have used models of church, temple and mosque and have used their symbols. Our purpose is to show that humanity is above all religion,” Dey said.