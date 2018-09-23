Ayushman Bharat Yojana launch LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch healthcare scheme from Ranchi today

Ayushman Bharat Yojana launch LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) from Ranchi in Jharkhand. The scheme aims to benefit over 10 crore families by providing them cashless health assurance up to Rs 5 lakh every year without paying any premium. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been put in place in the capital city in view of the PM’s visit. The healthcare scheme will be launched at an event organised in Prabhat Tara Ground here. The Prime Minister will also visit an exhibition based on the PMJAY. Here, the PM will witness a demonstration of activities related to the scheme like how a beneficiary’s identification will be done and e-card creation, among others.

Meanwhile, at the same event, the PM will lay the foundation stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. Besides, he will inaugurate 10 health and wellness centres and address the gathering before departing for Sikkim’s capital Gangtok.