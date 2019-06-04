Ayushman Bharat will benefit only 10 lakh people, won’t implement it in Delhi: Health minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health minister Satyendra Kumar Jain on Tuesday said that his government will not implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana as it will benefit only 10 lakh out of the 2 crore people in the national capital. Jain said that the Delhi government will provide medical facility to 100 per cent population in the city. "We won't pick and choose. That isn't needed in Delhi, both poor and rich will receive treatment. It's the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide treatment to all residents of Delhi," he said while speaking to reporters. The minister also questioned the success of the scheme in states where it has been implemented. He said: "It has been implemented in UP and Haryana. but why are patients being sent from there to here? What will happen if it's implemented in Delhi? The population of Delhi is 2 crore, 10 lakh people will benefit. We won't do this." Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides coverage up to Rs 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, was launched last September but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to implement it. He called the scheme a public relation exercise which will prove to be another 'jumla' (rhetoric). In a statement issued just before the launch, AAP said that the country required a universal healthcare programme but Ayushman Bharat was not at all a universal scheme and was designed in a manner which was bound to fail. It said that the scheme caters only to secondary and tertiary requirements. "It gives a miss to the most important, the primary healthcare. The Modi government plans to climb the ladder of healthcare without laying a foundation; which is one of the reasons why the AAP terms the scheme as flawed. Without a strong foundation, it is destined to fall," the statement said. There was a stalemate on the implementation of the scheme in the national capital right since the word go with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party agreeing to launch the scheme only if its name was changed to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana in Delhi, The Indian Express had reported in january this year. Attempts by the National Health Authority to end the logjam but to no avail. The scheme has so far been implemented in some private hospitals, but not in any Delhi government hospital.