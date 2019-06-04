Ayushman Bharat will benefit only 10 lakh people, won’t implement it in Delhi: Health minister Satyendra Jain

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 3:57:46 PM

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides coverage up to Rs 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, was launched last September but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to implement it.

Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Bharat Delhi, Ayushman Bharat benefits, Ayushman Bharat yojna, Ayushman Bharat details, Satyendra Jain, Ayushman Bharat detailsThere was a stalemate on the implementation of the scheme right since the word go with the AAP agreeing to launch the scheme only if its name was changed to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana. (PTI)

Delhi Health minister Satyendra Kumar Jain on Tuesday said that his government will not implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana as it will benefit only 10 lakh out of the 2 crore people in the national capital. Jain said that the Delhi government will provide medical facility to 100 per cent population in the city.

“We won’t pick and choose. That isn’t needed in Delhi, both poor and rich will receive treatment. It’s the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide treatment to all residents of Delhi,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The minister also questioned the success of the scheme in states where it has been implemented. He said: “It has been implemented in UP and Haryana… but why are patients being sent from there to here? What will happen if it’s implemented in Delhi? The population of Delhi is 2 crore, 10 lakh people will benefit. We won’t do this.”

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides coverage up to Rs 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, was launched last September but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to implement it. He called the scheme a public relation exercise which will prove to be another ‘jumla’ (rhetoric).

In a statement issued just before the launch, AAP said that the country required a universal healthcare programme but Ayushman Bharat was not at all a universal scheme and was designed in a manner which was bound to fail. It said that the scheme caters only to secondary and tertiary requirements.

“It gives a miss to the most important, the primary healthcare. The Modi government plans to climb the ladder of healthcare without laying a foundation; which is one of the reasons why the AAP terms the scheme as flawed. Without a strong foundation, it is destined to fall,” the statement said.

There was a stalemate on the implementation of the scheme in the national capital right since the word go with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party agreeing to launch the scheme only if its name was changed to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana in Delhi, The Indian Express had reported in january this year. Attempts by the National Health Authority to end the logjam but to no avail. The scheme has so far been implemented in some private hospitals, but not in any Delhi government hospital.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ayushman Bharat will benefit only 10 lakh people, won’t implement it in Delhi: Health minister Satyendra Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition