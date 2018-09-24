Ayushman Bharat: Why PM Modi wants you to remember this one toll-free phone number

PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat is the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

Launching the government’s flagship ‘Ayushman Bharat’ healthcare programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged every citizen of the country to memorise the toll-free helpline number — 14555. Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Modi said the helpline number of Ayushman Bharat should be memorised by one and all. He said people can learn more about the scheme by dialing 14555, or through their Common Service Centre.

“PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat is the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world,” said Modi. The Prime Minister said that the number of beneficiaries from Ayushman Bharat will be more than the combined population of the European Union and almost equal to the population of Canada, Mexico and America taken together. He added that organisations across the world will need to study Ayushman Bharat to know how the government funded this large-scale scheme.

Ayushman Bharat was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi on September 23 — nearly seven months after first announced. The scheme, also known as Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), will provide Rs 5 lakh cover each to 10 crore poorest families, and has 30 states and union territories on board.

Modi officially launched the scheme on Sunday in Ranchi, along with the inauguration of ten healthcare and wellness centers as its part. The Prime Minister said the amount of Rs 5 lakh would cover all investigations, medicine, pre-hospitalization expenses etc. He said it would also cover pre-existing illnesses.

Ayushman Bharat scheme was announced in the Budget 2018 — the first towards providing universal healthcare cover to citizens of India. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was renamed as PMJAY during its pilot launch from the ramparts of Red Fort on the Independence Day. So far, 30 states and union territories have signed MoU with the central government to implement the scheme, while five states — Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, and Goa — are yet to join.