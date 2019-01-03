Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Name game stalls implementation in Delhi, NHA to approach Arvind Kejriwal to end logjam

Delhi govt kicks off work on ambitious health card project (Photo Source: Indian Express)

In its bid to resolve differences between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the naming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, the National Health Authority is now planning to approach the Delhi Chief Minister to arrive at a solution, The Indian Express has reported.

The scheme has so far been implemented in 13 private hospitals in the capital but is yet to take off in Delhi government hospitals. The NHA is of the view that the scheme is equally important for the people of Delhi and it wants to get it implemented in government hospitals too.

In September 2018, Kejriwal called the scheme a publicity stunt and gave a two-page explanation on Twitter on why the scheme hasn’t been implemented in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party government had agreed to implement the scheme, only if the name is changed to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana in Delhi.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat was introduced by Modi in his Independence Speech last year. Under the scheme, the medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all tertiary care and secondary care procedures will be covered. The target is to cover more than 100 million families belonging to the vulnerable sections of the country.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to make Ayushman NHA an authority. Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA said that the National Health Authority will now have the independence and authority to effectively implement the scheme. Earlier, the authority had to go through a series of meetings with various departments to get a decision approved. But now things will now become smoother.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted on completion of 100 days of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Arun Jaitley’s Tweet:

The Aayushman Bharat Scheme, which was launched on 23rd September, 2018 has completed 100 days. These 100 days have witnessed the most significant steps in improving healthcare for the poor ever since independence. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 1, 2019

The Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme has been adopted by 33 states and Union Territories with more than 8.25 lakh e-cards generated so far. The health insurance scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family. PM-JAY has defined 1,350 medical packages covering medicines, diagnostics, surgery and transport.