Ayushman Bharat: Most claims for minor procedures like cataract surgery, root canal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious healthcare programme — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or better known as Ayushman Bharat — has benefited over two lakh people in just two months of its launch in September.

According to the government, the scheme is aimed at reducing catastrophic expenditure for hospitalisations. It was also to help the people mitigate the financial risk arising out of serious health episodes.

However, it has emerged that most of the claims that have been settled in several states are for minor procedures like cataract surgery and root canal treatment.

The Indian Express reports that data from Greenfield states — that have no health insurance before PM-JAY — show a high incidence of claims for enteric fever or typhoid. But the data are yet to be fully integrated, so the final numbers could be little different, the report says.

Some of the Greenfield states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the report, 6,900 patients were for cataract surgery, 4,900 for root canal treatment, 4,500 for normal delivery and 4,000 for fixed partial dentures till November 24. A total 3,400 claims were made for the typhoid package between September 23 and November 24, the report said.

Under this programme, the government will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The government has identified over 10.74 crore vulnerable families for the benefits under PM-JAY.

The plan has no cap on family size and age as well as restriction on pre-existing conditions. The objectives of the flagship programme are to reduce out of pocket hospitalisation expenses and improve access of poor people to quality healthcare & day care surgeries.