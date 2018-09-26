Ayushmaan Bharat implementation: AAP’s demand to roll out Modi’s scheme in Delhi – ‘Change Pradhan Mantri to Mukhya Mantri’

The Centre has signed MoUs with all the states where Ayushman Bharat will see a tie-up between their own health programmes and the scheme. (Source: PTI)

A couple of days after the launch of world’s largest healthcare scheme ‘Ayushmaan Bharat’ also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is learnt to have differences with the Centre over the scheme’s name. The party has been critical of the scheme saying it would not cover enough people but according to a report by The Indian Express, an email exchange between officials of the Delhi government and the National Health Agency (NHA) suggests that differences over the scheme’s name are the key bone of contention.

The report says that Dr R N Das, additional director in the Directorate General of Health Service had written to the NHA deputy CEO Dr Dinesh Arora on August 23 – a month before the official rollout of the scheme – suggesting that even though the Minister of Health has decided to enter an MoU with NHA, the name of the scheme will be ‘Mukhya Mantri Aam Aad(m)i Swasthya Bima Yojana Ayushman Bharat’ for implementation in Delhi.”

On August 28, Arora wrote: “Since this is a national scheme with national character, it’s critical that the name of the scheme starts with Ayushman Bharat. This will also help us in operationalising portability and easy identification of beneficiaries. The state government can have any suffix after Ayushman Bharat.”

The Centre has signed MoUs with all the states where Ayushman Bharat will see a tie-up between their own health programmes and the scheme. In all the cases, the name of the NDA flagship health programme appears first. For example, in Telangana, the scheme will be known as Bharat Arogyashree while in West Bengal, it will be known as Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Saathi.

Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma told IE that the mail is a small issue and the real problem is that it covers just six lakh families in Delhi. He said that the state government is working on a scheme where every family will be covered.

The scheme was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jharkhand on September 23. Hailed as the world’s largest government healthcare programme, it will be funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers’ families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.