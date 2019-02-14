AYUSH ministry launches e-AUSHADHI portal

To increase transparency and accountability, the Ministry of AYUSH launched the e-AUSHADHI portal on Wednesday for online licensing of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs and related matters. Addressing the gathering at the launch programme here, AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said the portal was intended for increased transparency, improved information management facility, improved data usability and increased accountability. He informed that timelines would be fixed for processing of applications through the portal with text message and e-mail status updates at each step of the process.

“Such an initiative of the Ministry of AYUSH is a reflection of our government’s commitment towards e-governance, ease of doing business and Make in India,” Naik said. Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said the ministry endeavoured to come out with new initiatives and solutions to address the problems faced by practitioners, manufactures and consumers of AYUSH medicines.

In this direction, the new e-portal was an acronym for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy Automated Drug Help Initiative, he added. Kotecha said the portal would aid the licensing authority, manufactures and consumers as it would provide real-time information of the licensed manufactures and their products, cancelled and spurious drugs, contact details of the authority concerned for specific grievances.