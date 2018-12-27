Ayush Ministry gives nod for Siddha dossier

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 12:29 AM

The dossier on the Siddha medicine system, prepared by doctors and professors for exploiting its full potential, has been approved, Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik Wednesday said.

Ayush Ministry, Siddha dossier, Siddha medicine system, Shripad Yesso Naik, Ministry of Ayush, india newsThe dossier on Siddhar was in the making for several years under the Central Council for Research in Siddha.

The dossier on the Siddha medicine system, prepared by doctors and professors for exploiting its full potential, has been approved, Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik Wednesday said. “I am glad to announce that the siddha dossier has been approved by the Ministry of Ayush. It is a milestone in the development of Siddha system of medicine to have a global reach”, he said at the second Siddha Day celebration here.

“The Ministry promotes and propagates the Indian system of medicine which includes siddha and is (Ministry) committed to infuse the methodologies of modern science”, he said. Noting that the outpatient department at the National Institute of Siddha here treated 2,000 to 2,500 patients per day, he said the Ministry had proposed construction of a new outpatient department at the campus.

State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the government would set up 50-bedded Siddha hospitals in Theni and Tiruvannamalai. He said to boost siddha medicine, the government also proposed to set up a Rs 60 crore state-of-the-art international yoga and naturopathy centre in nearby Chenglpet.

The dossier on Siddhar was in the making for several years under the Central Council for Research in Siddha. The draft was revised by many Siddha experts by conducting various review meetings.

