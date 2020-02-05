Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath govt allots five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board in Dhannipur village

Published: February 5, 2020 1:25:09 PM

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in village Dhannipur in tehsil Sohawal of Ayodhya district.

Dhannipur villageThe Yogi Ayodhya govt has allotted land to Sunni Waqf Board in Dhannipur village.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district to the Sunni Central Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court. The land is in village Dhannipur in tehsil Sohawal in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning.

