Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath asks officials to stay alert

By: |
Published: November 24, 2019 3:00:12 AM

The officials were also told to initiate stern action against the those found involved in crimes against women and weaker sections of society.

He warned that apathy in cases related to common people would be taken seriously, the release added.He warned that apathy in cases related to common people would be taken seriously, the release added.

UP Chief Minister directed officials concerned to remain alert and ensure proper security arrangements at least till December 15 and praised them for maintaining peace after the Ayodhya verdict.

The chief minister, who held a videoconference on law and order with senior officials, directed them to continue patrolling, contact peace committees and religious gurus from different sections of society, the release said.

The officials were also told to initiate stern action against the those found involved in crimes against women and weaker sections of society.

He warned that apathy in cases related to common people would be taken seriously, the release added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath asks officials to stay alert
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jharkhand: Left wing extremists kill policemen, BJP leader, set fire to earthmovers in Latehar
2Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s overnight coup reminds of Sharad Pawar’s action 41 years ago
3Improve behaviour towards patients: Yogi Adityanath to doctors