Ayodhya verdict: Uma Bharti credits LK Advani for Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Ayodhya verdict: Moments after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti hailed veteran party leader LK Advani for his contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. She said that whatever happened today was because of Advani, the man who led the procession of kar sevaks in Ayodhya.

Giving full credit to Advani for leading the fight for the construction of Ram Temple, Bharti said that it was the veteran leader who challenged the pseudo-seculars in the country, and for that Ayodhya became a big example. “We reached here because of Advani. Advani ji had presented this case inside Parliament, it was the first time when debate happened on nationalism vs pseudo-secularism on a national platform. This is why we reached here,” she said.

When asked whether the saffron party is what it is today because of the Ayodhya issue, the firebrand leader said that she can’t say that. “We got elected for the second term but what we are today – the main addisthan is Advani ji. I’m here to bow my head at his feet,” she said. Uma Bharti was also part of the movement that Advani led over two decades ago.

4. आज हमारी पार्टी सत्ता की शीर्ष पर है, दुनिया में मोदी जी की जय-जयकार है, भारत परम वैभव तथा परम शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र होने की ओर है, इसकी नींव में जो रत्न थे, उनमें से एक जगमगाता हुआ रत्न है माननीय आडवाणी जी। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 9, 2019

Referring to her participation in the movement, the BJP leader said that she was proud of her involvement and all that happened today was because of efforts made earlier. She also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Ashok Singhal for spearheading the movement.

Not only Uma Bharti, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray too has hailed the role of LK Advani in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement in 1992. Speaking on the judgement, Thackeray said: “I will visit LK Advani ji to thank him and congratulate him. He had taken out ‘Rath-Yatra’ for this. I will surely meet him and seek his blessings.”

The Supreme Court today put an end to the decades-long issue by handing the disputed site to Hindus for construction of Ram Temple. The court has also directed the government — Centre or state — to provide an alternate land measuring 5 acre for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.