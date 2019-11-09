Ayodhya case verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at 10:30 AM

Ram Temple Verdict Live: The Supreme Court is slated to deliver its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday. The judgment will be delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The court will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 AM. A five judge bench headed by the CJI and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer, had reserved the judgement last month after 40 days of daily hearing. The hearing in the case had began on August 6 after the court’s earlier attempt for an out-of-court settlement through mediation failed.
Earlier in 2010, the Allahabad High Court through a judgement equally distributed the dispute 2.77 acre land between the three involved parties — Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. Later, a total of 14 appeals were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict.
The Himachal Pradesh police has issued a warning against the circulation of fake news in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday. Strict penal action will be taken against those who indulge in circulation of fake news, morphed pictures, doctored videos or any inflammatory material.
Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday night said there will be no classes in the varsity on Saturday and Sunday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.
The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media. The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.
Ahead of the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir while schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9. "Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure," DGP Dilbag Singh said.
A multi-layered security has been put in place in Ayodhya, turning it into a fortress. Sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of PAC and paramilitary forces have been stationed in Ayodhya to check law and order situation. Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.
The Karnataka government on Friday declared that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on November 9 in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city ahead of the apex court verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said.
The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a holiday for all educational institutes in the state on Saturday in view of the Ayodhya case judgment. An order issued by the deputy secretary, school education department, declared holiday for all educational institutions, including private ones. Chief Minister Kamal Nath appealed people to respect the verdict and maintain peace.
In Rajasthan, the Congress government has ordered to suspend mobile internet service suspended in Bharatpur till 6 am tomorrow. The decision has been taken in view of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Also, all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed today.
Mahant Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, has urged people to maintain peace. "I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace. Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory," he told ANI.
The spiritual head of Ajmer shrine has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and respect the supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case. "I would like to appeal to Muslims and Hindus and every Indian citizen to maintain peace and law and order and to respect and welcome the decision of the court. This is the time to show our unity and brotherhood," the Dargah Deewan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court's verdict. "We have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditynath on Friday reviewed the law and order situation in each district and appealed for peace. In Ayodhya, policemen are checking all vehicles be it the area near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, karyashala of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP-led Union government cannot take "credit" for the Supreme Court's much-awaited Ayodhya verdict. "We had requested the government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) but the government did not do that. Now, when the SC is going to pronounce the verdict, the government can't take credit for it (even if the verdict favours the pro-temple side)," Thackeray told reporters.
According to news agency PTI, the Delhi government has advised private schools to remain closed on Saturday as precautionary measure in view of Ayodhya verdict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday. He said that the judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case should not viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community.
Political and religious leaders have urged people to maintain peace and respect the Supreme Court's verdict. Authorities have said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the town which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation.
All educational institutions in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain shut till Monday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Separate orders were issued by the district administration of the two adjoining Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Delhi.
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force. The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and taken all precautionary measures. The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the SHOs, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgment in Ayodhya title dispute case at 10.30 AM on Saturday. The notice on the judgment was uploaded on the website of the court during the late evening on Friday.