Ayodhya case verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at 10:30 AM

Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday at 10:30 AM

Ram Temple Verdict Live: The Supreme Court is slated to deliver its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday. The judgment will be delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The court will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 AM. A five judge bench headed by the CJI and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer, had reserved the judgement last month after 40 days of daily hearing. The hearing in the case had began on August 6 after the court’s earlier attempt for an out-of-court settlement through mediation failed.

Earlier in 2010, the Allahabad High Court through a judgement equally distributed the dispute 2.77 acre land between the three involved parties — Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. Later, a total of 14 appeals were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict.

