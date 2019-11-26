Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board to meet today to discuss review plea filing, accepting alternative land for mosque

Sunni Waqf Board to meet today to discuss Ayodhya verdict

The Sunni Central Waqf Board will meet in Lucknow today to discuss the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The meeting comes amid reports that its members are divided on whether to file a review petition against the judgment.

At today’s meeting, the board will discuss whether to accept five acres of alternative land for the construction of a new mosque in Ayodhya and also to file a review petition. The Sunni board was a main litigant in the Ayodhya case. A review petition can be filed within 30 days from the day of judgment. The top had delivered its judgment in the case on November 9.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to the Ram Lalla and ordered the Central government to provide fives acres land in Ayodhya to the Muslim community for to build a mosque.

Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui, who has been authorised to make a decision on behalf of the board, had earlier said, “If any member has an objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled on November 26.” After the top court delivered its historic verdict, Farooqui had spoken against filing a review petition. But some board members went public against the stand.

“It has to be seen whether the board can refuse to take the five-acre land for the construction of a mosque as ruled by the Supreme Court. Will it amount to contempt of court? The board has started taking legal opinion on this point,” he said.

According to Farooqui, there were divergent views within the eight-member board on the matter.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said a review petition will be filed against the judgment. The board said that it was also against accepting an alternative land for mosque that was demolished in 1992.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board meeting was earlier scheduled on November 13 but it was postponed to November 26.