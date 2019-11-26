Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board decides against filing review petition in Supreme Court

The Sunni Waqf board was among the main litigants in the Ayodhya case.

The Sunni Waqf Board on Tuesday decided not to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya case. The decision was taken at a meeting of the board in Lucknow, presided over by its chairman Zufar Farooqui.

The meeting took place amid reports that its members are divided on whether to file a review petition against the judgment.

“Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed,” Abdul Razzaq Khan, a member of the board said. The Sunni Central Waqf Board meeting was earlier scheduled on November 13 but it was postponed to November 26.

A review petition can be filed in a court within 30 days from the day of judgment. The top had delivered its judgment in the case on November 9.

The Supreme Court’s Constitution bench had unanimously ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to the Ram Lalla. The apex court had also ordered the Central government to provide fives acres land to the Muslim community to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

After the top court delivered its historic verdict, Farooqui had spoken against filing a review petition. But some board members went public against the stand.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had said a review petition will be filed against the judgment. The board said that it was also against accepting an alternative land for mosque that was demolished in 1992.