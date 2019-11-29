Ayodhya verdict: Shia Waqf Board to claim for five acres land if Sunni board rejects Supreme Court’s offer

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has said that it will stake claim to the five-acre land in Ayodhya if the Sunni Central Waqf Board rejects the Supreme Court’s offer.

“If for any reason the UP Sunni Waqf Board declines to accept the five-acre land being given to it on the orders of the Supreme Court, then the Shia Central Waqf Board may stake claim to the land so that the whole controversy ends,” the board has issued a statement, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The statement added that it will propose building a hospital on the land so that people from all sections of society can benefit from it.

“If the land is given to the board, we will build a huge hospital there with a temple, a mosque, a gurdwara and a church on it,” board chief Wasim Rizvi said.

The Shia Central Waqf Board’s statement comes in the backdrop of the reports that the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board should reject the offer of building a mosque on the five-acre of alternative land in Ayodhya. The top court on November 9 handed over the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land to Ram Lalla and ordered the Central government to provide five acres of alternative land to the Muslim party for the construction of a new mosque in the city.

Since then, several Muslim scholars and leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have asked the Sunni board to reject the five acres of land. The Sunni Waqf Board was a main litigant in the title suit. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at a meeting last week rejected the land offered to the Muslim community by the Supreme Court.

The Sunni Waqf Board met earlier this week in Lucknow and decided that it will not file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict. However, it said that the members are yet to decide whether to accept an alternative plot. The board will meet again to take a call on the matter.