Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi to meet UP chief secretary, DGP to review law and order situation

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is set to retire on November 17. (File Photo)

Ayodhya verdict news: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to have a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police on Friday to assess the law and order arrangement in the state ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case to be pronounced next week, sources said.

The CJI has called UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh and will have the meeting in his chamber, they said.

The judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The judgement is likely to be pronounced before November 17 as Justice Gogoi’s tenure as the CJI comes to end on that day.

The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh while the Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness ahead of Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict expected next week.

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent a general advisory to all the states and Union territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel at all sensitive places, political leaders made fresh calls to people not to indulge in making provocative remarks or spreading rumours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ayodhya issue with his council of ministers and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, according to sources.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. Justice Gogoi headed the 5-judge Constitution bench that heard the case for several weeks.

As part of goodwill measures, meetings were being held by police with members of Hindu and Muslim communities with an appeal to them to maintain calm.