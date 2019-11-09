Ayodhya verdict: MEA briefs diplomats of various countries on Supreme Court judgement

By: |
Published: November 9, 2019 6:45:04 PM

Following the verdict, top ministry officials briefed diplomats of various countries and key allies of India, sources said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced earlier in the day, backed the construction of a Ram templeThe Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced earlier in the day, backed the construction of a Ram temple

Diplomats of various countries were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court’s historic verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced earlier in the day, backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for building a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Following the verdict, top ministry officials briefed diplomats of various countries and key allies of India, sources said.

It was not immediately known how many diplomats were briefed and what specifically was conveyed to them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ayodhya verdict: MEA briefs diplomats of various countries on Supreme Court judgement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Congress in favour of Ram Temple, doors closed for BJP to politicise issue now: Randeep Singh Surjewala
2No more repatriation exercise: Mizoram government
3Ayodhya verdict fine print: What Allahabad HC ruled in 2010 and what changes now