Ayodhya verdict: Mayawati urges calm, says Centre, UP govt responsible for maintaining peace and order

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict that is expected to be delivered soon — BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Thursday urging the people keep calm and respect the decision of the Supreme Court. The former UP Chief Minister further said that with the decision expected soon, it was natural for people to have a sense of unease and various doubts in their minds.

“The Honourable Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya matter is expected any day now. Due to this, it is natural for people to be uneasy and have various doubts in their minds. In such a scenario, I specially appeal to the people of the country that they honour the verdict of the court come what may. This will be the best solution in national as well as public interest,” she said on Twitter.

1. अयोध्या प्रकरण के सम्बंध में मा सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आजकल में ही आने की संभावना है जिसको लेकर जनमानस में बेचैनी व विभिन्न आशंकायें स्वाभाविक हैं। ऐसे में समस्त देशवासियों से विशेष अपील है कि वे कोर्ट के फैसले का हर हाल में सम्मान करें यही देशहित व जनहित में सर्वोत्तम उपाय है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2019

Mayawati further added that it is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the ruling party, central and state governments to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh so that normal life is not affected.

The Ayodhya verdict is likely to be pronounced by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi before he retires on November 17, 2019. A five-judge Constitution bench led by Gogoi will deliver the verdict after a marathon 40-day hearing.

2. साथ ही, सत्ताधारी पार्टी व केन्द्र एवं राज्य सरकारों की भी यह संवैधानिक व कानूनी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वे इस खास मौके पर लोगों के जानमाल व मज़हब के सुरक्षा की हर प्रकार की गारण्टी सुनिश्चित करें और सामान्य जनजीवन को प्रभावित न होने दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the state and central governments have assembled 16,000 volunteers, spread over 1,600 villages to monitor the ground situation. They will be monitored through an app, and keep the police informed about the police in case of any disturbance.

The government is also monitoring social media closely so that no attempts can be made to trigger communal unrest. Even sharing a sensitive viral post can attract police attention. The police have also prevented the assembly of more than four people in the Ayodhya district till the end of December, said that they are ready to deal with any possible unrest, along with terrorist attacks and communal riots in the area.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also deployed 4,000 paramilitary personnel in Ayodhya to pump up security before the verdict. All the security forces are housed in aound 700 schools across the district. Many schools and colleges have been transformed to temporary jails, across Ayodhya and the rest of Uttar Pradesh for any untoward incident.