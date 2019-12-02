Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition in Supreme Court

Supreme Court

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute, filed the petition. Muslim body’s chief Maulana Arshad Madani had earlier claimed that a majority of Muslims want the review petition to be filed and the number of those in the community who are against it are very few.

Meanwhile, Zafaryab Jilani of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that the outfit will not file a review today. “We are not going to file the review petition before the Supreme Court today. We have prepared the review petition and we can do it any day before December 9,” he said.

Speaking to PTI, Madani had earlier said that the body will file a petition in the case. “The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims therefore was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite. So we are filing a review as the verdict is beyond understanding,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

The working committee of Jamiat on November 14, formed a panel consisting of legal experts and religious scholars to look into the apex court’s verdict. The panel looked into prospects of filing a review petition against the op court and observed that a plea must be filed in the case.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case, and ordered the Central government to provide five acres of land to the Muslim party for the construction of a mosque in the city.