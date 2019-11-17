Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to file review petition against Supreme Court’s November 9 judgment

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to file review petition in Supreme Court to seek review of November 9 judgment.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday said that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 judgment to award the 2.77 acres disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindu deity Ram Lalla, news agency ANI reported. The outfit’s chief Maulana Arshad Madani said, “Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right.”

Madani said that extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts took place at the body’s highest decision-making body, the working committee. He said that the top body has given its nod for filing the review petition.

Tha Jamiat in a statement said that the panel under the chairmanship of Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the top court’s judgment. The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, it said.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously on November 9 awarded the 2.77 acres of land disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case. The court also directed the Central government to provide five acres of land to the Muslim community in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.