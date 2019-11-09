Ayodhya verdict has brought relief to both communities: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel earlier appointed by the apex court for amicable resolution of the dispute.
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in thepolitically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying it has brought “joy and relief” to members of Hindu and Muslim communities. Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel earlier appointed by the apex court for amicable resolution of the dispute. “I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to peopleof both communities from a long-standing dispute. #AYODHYAVERDICT,” he tweeted.
