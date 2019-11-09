Ayodhya verdict: Forget past disputes, unite to build Ram temple, says Mohan Bhagwat in unprecedented press conference

Mohan Bhagwat, who usually doesn’t give statements to the media, held a press conference at Keshav Kunj Parisar in Jhandewalan area of New Delhi.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday welcomed the decision by Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, but said that the verdict should not be seen as a win or loss. “We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss,” Bhagwat said at a unprecedented press conference in New Delhi.

The RSS chief, who usually doesn’t give statements to the media, held a press conference at Keshav Kunj Parisar in Jhandewalan area of New Delhi. Bhagwat urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the society.

The Supreme Court passed a landmark judgement on Saturday awarding the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla. The judgement has paved the way for the creation of a Ram Temple at the site, for which the Centre has been directed to form a trust within 3 months. The trust will be tasked with making a plan for the construction of the temple. The court has also directed the government to provide theSunni Waqf Board five acres of land at a prominent spot in Ayodhya for the constuction of a mosque.

Bhagwat applauded the Supreme Court over the judgment saying that this was a peaceful resolution of the Ayodhya dispute. The RSS chief said that they wanted the issue to end, and the Supreme Court had done exactly that. “We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple,” Bhagwat added.

The SC decision was also welcomed by prime minister Narendra Modi who felt that the Ayodhya verdict will strengthen people’s faith in judicial system. “Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India,” PM Modi tweeted after the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict.