Ayodhya verdict: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Supreme Court judgment, says decades-old dispute resolved

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal . (File Photo/ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal on Ayodhya verdict: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the historic judgment has put an end to the decades-old dispute. Kejriwal, in his tweet, also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of Supreme Court’s decision.

“After hearing all the sides, the 5-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously gave its decision. We welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict. A dispute which stood for years has ended today. I appeal all to maintain peace and harmony,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer ruled that the temple be constructed at the disputed site. The process would be supervised by a trust to be set up by the Centre, the top court said.

??? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ??? SC ?? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ????? ?? SC ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ?? SC ?? ?????? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ??? ????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ????? ??? ??????? ???? ???? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019

The apex court, in its 1,045-page verdict, also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya.

The bench ruled that the possession of the 2.77 acre land rights, over which the contention continued for decades, be handed over to Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case. But the possession will remain with a central government receiver, it added.

However, the Sunni Waqf Board said that it will seek a review of the judgment as it was not satisfied with it. Board’s counsel Zafaryab Jilani told reporters that there were a lot of contradictions. “If our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court’s rules as well,” Jilani said.