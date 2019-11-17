Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to file review petition, rejects 5 acres alternative land

All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas briefs media in Lucknow

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday said that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. The board also rejected the SC’s directive to the Centre to allot five acres alternative land to the Muslim community in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque.

“We have decided to file review petition as we cannot accept any other land except that meant for Masjid. Thus, the land offered would not be accepted,” the AIMPLB said after its working committee meeting in Lucknow.

The board also contended that the temple was not demolished to build the mosque.

