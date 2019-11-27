Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to file review petition in first week of December

Earlier on November 9, the apex court had unanimously ruled in favour of Hindus and asked the government to set up a trust to construct the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya verdict: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday said that it will a review petition in the Ayodhya case in the first week of December. It further said that all Muslim organisations are on the same page on this issue. “Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Ayodhya case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board’s decision not to pursue the case won’t legally affect us. All Muslim organisations are on the same page,” news agency ANI quoted the Muslim Personal Law Board as saying.

This comes a day after the Sunni Waqf Board decided not to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict delivered on November 9. The decision was taken at a meeting of the board in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Waqf Board was among the main litigants in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute. “Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed,” Board member Abdul Razzaq Khan informed after the meeting.

Earlier on November 9, the apex court had unanimously ruled in favour of Hindus and asked the government to set up a trust to construct the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also ordered the central government to provide alternate land to Muslims to construct a mosque. However, some Muslim groups are against the idea of taking government land to build a mosque. A review petition can be filed within 30 days from the day of judgment.