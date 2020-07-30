Ayodhya: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board sets up Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation to build mosque on 5-acre land

Land decided by government for Mosque at Raunahi village of Ayodhya. (Express photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation to oversee the construction of a mosque on a five-acre land in Ayodhya.

According to board’s president Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, the foundation will have 15 members. The trust will oversee the construction of a mosque in the temple town, he said.

According to the board, a mosque, two centres to showcase Indo-Islamic culture and study, a charitable hospital, and a public library would come up on the plot.

“We made the Trust named Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. It will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital in the five-acre land allotted to the board in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village,” Farooqui said.

Farooqui said that he will be chief trustee and the chairman of the trust. While names of nine have been declared, the board’s president said that they will co-opt six other members. The trustees named are board president Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, vice president Adnan Farrukh Shah, secretary Athar Husain, treasurer Faez Aftab and members Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui, Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Mohammad Rashid and Imran Ahmad.

The board’s Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shuaib told The Indian Express that officials are yet to get possession of the land where the Agriculture Department, which was the custodian of the land, has been growing crops.

“The Board had received documents related to the land around March 7, but we are yet to get physical possession. We were told that we would get possession within 20-25 days but Covid happened and the process got delayed,” he said.

The land was awarded to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board by the Supreme Court in November last year. The court had also paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir at the site where Babri Masjid once stood. The mosque was demolished in December 1992. While delivering its verdict in the decades old case, the top court had directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a ‘prominent’ location in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government then allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case.