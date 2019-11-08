Ayodhya turns fortress ahead of SC verdict, security beefed up in UP – Top 10 developments

Only security personnel are allowed to carry weapons in the town. (File photo)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir case verdict: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case likely to be announced by November 17, 2019, governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh have taken several initiatives to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. On Friday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi met top officials of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government and reviewed the law and order arrangement in the state. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director of Police (DGP) OP Singh, along with others. The meeting took place in the chambers of the CJI.

A look at the preparations taken for Uttar Pradesh ahead of Ayodhya verdict-

1 – Helicopters on standby- The state government has kept two helicopters on standby as part of security arrangements. The helicopters will be used in case of any emergency.

2 – Control room set up – The Yogi Adityanath government has set up a state-level control room in Lucknow. Apart from this, each district will also have a separate control room.

3 – Deployment of security personnel – The security personnel has been deployed in each and every location of Ayodhya to prevent any untoward incidents. More than 5,000 Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in the city.

4 – Monitoring of social media platforms – The security agencies are continuously monitoring social media platforms to track inflammatory posts ahead of the verdict.

5 – Close watch on religious places – All district administrations have been asked to keep a close watch on all the religious places and structures.

6 – Carrying of weapons banned – Only security personnel are allowed to carry weapons in the town. Strict action would be taken against anyone found to be involved in breaking law and order.

7 – Leaves of RPF personnel cancelled – On Thursday, in an advisory, the Railway Police Force (RPF) directed its zonal authorities to cancel the leaves of all its personnel. According to the advisory, RPF will be engaged in escorting trains. Security has also been stepped up at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking spaces, bridges, workshops, tunnels etc.

8 – Ban on Processions – Holding or addressing any kind of political or religious processions or rallies have been banned until further orders.

9 – Prohibitory orders imposed – Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in and around the religious city. It will be in force until December 10. There is a restriction on the gathering of people, defamatory remarks, media debates, burning effigies etc.

10 – Deployment of bomb squads – Amid an intelligence input of a terror threat in the city, the government has deployed about 30 bomb squads. The officials have also instructed all the Dharamshalas to send away all occupants before November 12, 2019.

Besides the security arrangements being put in place, political leaders cutting across party lines have appealed for calm and respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. The judgement on the sensitive case was reserved on October 16, 2019, by a five-judge Constitution bench led by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi after a marathon 40-day hearing.