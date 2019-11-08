Ayodhya timeline: Complete chronology of events

SC to pronounce its verdict by November 17, 2019

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to pronounce its verdict in the crucial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case by November 17. Day-to-day hearing in the sensitive case began on August 06, 2019, after the mediation panel set up at the behest of the top court failed to draw a consensus between the stakeholders. Several measures have been taken up by the state and central governments to ensure that peace and order is maintained in Ayodhya as well as the adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh. Political parties have also appealed for calm and requested the citizens to honour the top court’s verdict.

A look at some of the important events in the Ayodhya case-

1528-1529- A mosque was built on the site by the then Mughal emperor Babur and hence, it is known as Babri Masjid.

1850s- Beginning of the dispute, following which communal violence took place. Hindu side sought possession of the site, however, denied by the then colonial rulers.

1946- Akhil Bharatiya Ramayana Mahasabha, a wing of Hindu Mahasabha, started an agitation for the possession of the disputed site.

1949- An idol of Lord Rama was found inside the Babri mosque. This led to a protest from the Muslim side, after which both sides moved to court and filed a civil suit. Following the development, the state government had declared the entire area as ‘dispute’ and lock the gates until further orders.

1950- Two suits filed in Faizabad civil court by the Hindu side in which it sought permission to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

1959- Nirmohi Akhara had filed the third suit claiming to be the stakeholder of the site.

1961- The Sunni Central Wakf Board of the Uttar Pradesh moved to court demanding the removal of idols and possession of the site.

1986- On the direction of the District Court, the lock was removed and was opened for the Hindus to worship.

1992- The demolition of the Babri masjid took place on December 6, following which a riot took place between Hindus and Muslims. The Government of India has set up Liberhan Commission (Liberhan Ayodhya Commission of Inquiry- led by Retired High Court Judge MS Liberhan) to probe the destruction of the disputed structure of the Babri Masjid.

1993- The centre on April 3 passed ‘Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act’ for the acquisition of land in the disputed site.

1994- In a landmark Ismail Faruqui case on October 24, the Supreme Court of India had stated that a masjid was bot an integral to Islam.

2010- In a 2:1 majority, the Allahabad High court on September 30, had ruled three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

2011- The Supreme Court had put a stay order on the Allahabad High Court verdict.

2016- After the formation of the BJP government at the centre, former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy filed a petition in the apex court seeking construction of Ram Temple at the site.

2017- On March 21, the then CJI JS Khehar had suggested out-of-court settlement among all the parties. On August 7, the top court constituted three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad High Court.

2019- The apex court had referred the case for mediation, asked the panel to complete all the required proceedings within 8 weeks. However, the panel failed to come to any conclusion.

August 06, 2019- The top court begins marathon hearing on a day-to-day basis. Hearing goes on for 40 days.

October 16, 2019- The Supreme Court reserved its judgement in the case and is expected to pronounce it before November 17, the day CJI Ranjan Gogoi demits office on retirement.