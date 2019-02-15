Ayodhya: SC to hear Centre’s plea against acquisition of 67 acres land

“List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue,” the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan tagged the matter with the main petition in which a constitution bench is dealing with the main title dispute. “List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue,” the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

