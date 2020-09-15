Ayodhya: SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Mandir trust days after fraud transactions

SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Mandir Trust. (file pic. Representational)

The State Bank of India has returned Rs 6 lakh to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra that was withdrawn from its bank account through two cloned cheques. The temple trust operated two bank accounts from the SBI’s main branch in Ayodhya.

“The amount of 6 lakh rupees, which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques & signatures, has been duly returned to the trust’s account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action,” the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said in a tweet on Monday.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir trust, also confirmed the development.

“The SBI has returned to the trust the Rs 6 lakh which was fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of the trust,” he said.

Earlier on September 1, Rs 2.5 lakh was transferred from the trust’s account. On September 8, another transaction was carried out when Rs 3.5 lakh was transferred.

The transactions were made through two cloned cheques and forged signatures into an account of the PNB in Lucknow.

The fraud came to light after the bank called Champat Rai for a verification before clearing a third cheque.

Meanwhile, the trust said that it will no longer carry out banking transactions by cheque.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also directed its volunteers to educate people that no money collection drive has been undertaken by the outfit to raise funds for the construction of the temple.