Ayodhya: SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Mandir trust days after fraud transactions

The State Bank of India has returned Rs 6 lakh to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra that was withdrawn from its bank account through two cloned cheques. The temple trust operated two bank accounts from the SBI’s main branch in Ayodhya.
“The amount of 6 lakh rupees, which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques & signatures, has been duly returned to the trust’s account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action,” the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said in a tweet on Monday.