Ayodhya Ram Temple: First meeting of Ram Mandir Trust at Parasaran’s Delhi residence today

Published: February 19, 2020 12:23:49 PM

The trust meeting is likely to finalise the date to start construction of the Ram Temple. Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5.

The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust to oversee construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya will be held here on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust. The Trust has been constituted by the Narendra Modi government.

The trust meeting is likely to finalise the date to start construction of the Ram Temple. Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

