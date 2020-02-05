Ayodhya Ram Temple: Decks cleared for construction as Modi govt announces Ram Mandir Trust

PM Narendra Modi announces trust to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Temple in Ayodhya: In a significant decision on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared the setting up a Ram Mandir trust which will oversee the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya. Hailing the Supreme Court decision paving way for a resolution to the decades-old conflict, the Prime Minister said that the trust has been set up as per the orders and the guidelines laid down by the top court in its historic verdict on November 9 which gave the Centre three months to form an independent trust that will oversee the temple construction. The court’s deadline was to end on February 9.

Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi said that the government has readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “A trust has been formed, it is called ‘Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra’,” the Prime Minister said.

“After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that his government is moving forward with the policy of ‘sabka saath sabka vishwas’. “In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our government is moving forward with ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ policy so that everyone is happy.”

Watch Video: PM Modi announces Ram Mandir Trust in Lok Sabha

WATCH: PM Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Ram temple https://t.co/g1wnBrOXt2 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020



In a landmark judgment on November 9, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed land be handed over to a trust which will oversee the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The court also ordered the government to give an alternate 5 acres of land in another place to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of building a mosque.