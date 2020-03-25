Ayodhya Ram Temple construction: Ram Lalla shifted to new makeshift temple at Manas Bhawan

The idol of Ram Lalla has been shifted to a new makeshift temple at Manas Bhawan from the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the idol of Ram Lalla was shifted to a new makeshift temple at Manas Bhawan from the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the temple town last night to participate in the ceremony. News agency ANI reported that Adityanath shifted the idol of Ram Lalla to the makeshift temple.

The entire ceremony took place at 4 AM amid pealing of bells and clanging of gongs. Ram Lalla will remain ‘virajman’ (seated) here till the completion of the Ram Mandir construction at the Janambhoomi. The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the temple.

The deity has been seated on a silver throne which is 25 inches long and 15 inches wide. The height of the throne is 30 inches. It weighs 9.5 kg. The throne was provided by the descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Ayodhya, Bimlendra Mohan Mishra. Mishra is also a member of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust. At the Ram Janambhoomi, Ram Lalla was seated on a wooden throne which was placed in 1992.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान… भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान… मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में ‘रामलला’ की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया। भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

The makeshift temple at Manas Bhawan is built over an area of 432 sq ft. It is made of fibre and is bullet proof.

The government was expecting a huge gathering of devotees in Ayodhya during Ram Navmi festival, but the entry of outsiders has been banned due to Covid19 outbreak. The Yogi Adityanath government has already cancelled the nine-day Ram Mahotsav festivities and also banned community bathing in Sarayu river in the temple town on the occasion. Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, will be celebrated on April 2.

The administration said that devotees will be allowed to offer prayers at the new makeshift temple on Wednesday, but in small numbers.

Meanwhile, security personnel had been deployed at the makeshift temple to prevent locals and devotees from gathering at the site. All prominent temples in Ayodhya, including the Hanuman Garhi have been shut down in the national lockdown though their priests will continue to hold the puja during the Navratri period.