Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court likely to decide date of final hearing today

By: | Updated:Feb 26, 2019 7:48 am

Ayodhya Case Verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court is likely to decide the final date of hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Mandir case.

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case gearing LIVE Updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is all set to hear the politically and religiously sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on Tuesday. The matter will come up for hearing before the constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at 10:30 am. The other judges are Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. The case was supposed to be heard on January 29 but it was delayed due to unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.

The original constitution bench comprising CJI Justice Gogoi, Justice Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice Chandrachud was reconstituted after Justice Lalit recused himself from hearing the matter. Justice Lalit recused after senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that he had appeared in a criminal case for BJP leader Kalyan Singh (present Rajasthan Governor). The new bench was set up on January 25.

The court had on January 10 directed its registry to inspect the records that will come up before it in the process of hearing and make an assessment of the time that will be taken to make the case ready for hearing. It had also directed the registry to engage official translators and submit the report to the court.

07:48 (IST)26 Feb 2019
Ayodhya case Live verdict: Adityanath says PM Modi can turn impossible into possible

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on last Friday reiterated that Ram temple is a matter of faith. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the capability of changing impossible into possible. "You take it from me ... Narendra Modi is the name of turning impossible into possible," he said.

07:44 (IST)26 Feb 2019
Seer performs symbolic 'shilanyas' of Ram temple in Kashi

Last week, Jyotish and Dwarka Sharda Peeth Shankracharya Swamy Swaroopanand Saraswati performed a symbolic 'shilanyaas' in Varanasi of the Ram temple. The Shankracharya placed silver miniature bricks at the Kedar Ghat on the banks of the Ganga after which the 'shilanyas' was performed of a model of the proposed Ram temple.

07:29 (IST)26 Feb 2019
About Allahabad High Court 2010 verdict

On September 30 2010, a Special Full Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya shall be divided into three parts. While a two-thirds portion was awarded to two Hindu plaintiffs (Lord Ram and Nirmohi Akhara), the one-third was given to the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board.

Ram Mandir case to come up for hearing in Supreme Court today.The Allahabad High Court in its verdict pronounced in September 2010 equally bifurcated the disputed 2.77 acres of land among the three involved parties -- Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and Sunni Waqf Board. A total of 14 appeals were filed in the Supreme Court against the 2010 judgment. On January 29, the Centre had the apex court seeking its permission to return the 67 acres of undisputed acquired land around the disputed site to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas. The 0.313 acre area, where the disputed Babri Masjid once stood, is a part of 2.77-acre disputed premises. The disputed structure was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. At that time, then government had acquired 67.703 acres, including the 2.77-acre plot, through a legislation in 1993. The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas (RJN) is the owner of as much as 42 acres of the acquired non-disputed land.
