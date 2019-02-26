Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court likely to decide date of final hearing today

Ram Mandir hearing today LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case gearing LIVE Updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is all set to hear the politically and religiously sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on Tuesday. The matter will come up for hearing before the constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at 10:30 am. The other judges are Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. The case was supposed to be heard on January 29 but it was delayed due to unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.

The original constitution bench comprising CJI Justice Gogoi, Justice Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice Chandrachud was reconstituted after Justice Lalit recused himself from hearing the matter. Justice Lalit recused after senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that he had appeared in a criminal case for BJP leader Kalyan Singh (present Rajasthan Governor). The new bench was set up on January 25.

The court had on January 10 directed its registry to inspect the records that will come up before it in the process of hearing and make an assessment of the time that will be taken to make the case ready for hearing. It had also directed the registry to engage official translators and submit the report to the court.