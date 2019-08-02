Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to consider mediation panel report, decide on hearing schedule

Supreme Court will consider the Ram mandir mediation panel report today.

Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court today: The Supreme Court will consider the mediation panel report on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Friday and take a call on the hearing schedule in the matter. On Friday, the three-member mediation panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, submitted the report of proceedings in a sealed cover conducted. Earlier this month, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had asked the mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings by August 1. The Supreme Court had fixed the seat for the mediation process in Faizabad, around 7 km from Ayodhya. The court had ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to make adequate arrangements for the mediation process.

A total of 14 plea have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The Babri Masjid, which was constructed at the site in the 16th century by Mughal Emperor Babar, was demolished on December 6, 1992.