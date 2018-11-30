Ayodhya movement redux? RSS to hold 9-day ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ from Dec 1 to push for early construction of Ram Temple

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced that it will hold a ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ for 9 days in Delhi to push for early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The yatra will begin on December 1 and culminate on December 9, the day VHP will hold a Dharma Sabha in the capital to put pressure on the government enact a law to begin the work of temple.

The yatra will include all RSS affiliates and will be spearheaded by Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of Sangh. The yatra will be flagged off from Jhandewalan Mandir which is located a stone’s throw away from the RSS’ Delhi unit headquarters.

“The Swadeshi Jagran Manch is organising this programme in Delhi. We are part of the family (parivaar) and we stand with our family. We are taking out this rath yatra to press for Ram Mandir. The Rath Yatra will kick off at 11:30 am from Jhandewalan Mandir. It will be flagged-off by Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Kulbhushan Ahuja,” Sunil Panchak of Swadeshi Jagran Manch told FinancialExpress.com.

He further informed that RSS and VHP workers will participate in the yatra and seek public support. It will culminate on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan coinciding with the Dharma Sabha of the VHP.

The RSS has divided Delhi into 8 regions and the rath will visit every single region on one day each.

The development comes close on the heels of VHP’s Ayodhya event which was attended by nearly 2.85 lakh people. For December the 9 event, the VHP has booked around 10,000 buses to ferry people from Meerut region, Braj and Haryana. As many as 5 lakh people are expected to attend the Dharma Sabha.

The Ram Mandir case is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The court has said that it will take up the matter in first week of January 2019. The verdict that is in questions is Allahabad High Court’s 2010 wherein it bifurcated 2.77 acres land among the three parties — Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohai Akhara and Ram Lalla.