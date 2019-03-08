Ayodhya mediation: Sri Sri Ravishankar says must move to end conflicts, turn dreams into reality

Sri Sri Ravishankar says must move to end conflicts, turn dreams into reality (File photo)

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.

The three-member panel is headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and also includes senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

“We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society,” Sri Sri Ravishankar said.

“Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society – we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation,” he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.