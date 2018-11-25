Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of VHP’s Dharam Sabha today: Live Updates

Ayodhya Live updates: The Uttar Pradesh police has turned the city into a fortress with multiple layers of security that include the deployment of drones. (ANI)

Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh is tense with the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad raising the pitch for construction of the Ram Temple. Through separate events in the day, both outfits intend to mount pressure on the government on the issue of Ram Temple construction. While the VHP will hold the Dharam Sabha, the Shiv Sena intends to put the government on the backfoot by seeking a date for the construction of the Ram Temple. Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is in Ayodhya with his family and will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi. On the other hand, the VHP has claimed that around 3 lakh Lord Ram devotees will arrive for its programme today. The Uttar Pradesh police has turned the city into a fortress with multiple layers of security that include the deployment of drones. One deputy inspector general (DIG), one additional DGP, 10 additional SPs, three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones have been deployed.

According to a pamphlet that was recently released by the VHP, “Saugandh Ram ki khaate hai, hum mandir bhavya banayenge (We pledge in the name of Lord Ram that we will build a grand temple for him).” They have urged devotees to be a part of the movement.