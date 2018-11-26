Ayodhya LIVE Updates: PM Modi says Congress delaying Ram Mandir construction; VHP wants Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw case

Ayodhya LIVE Updates: PM Modi says Congress delaying Ram Mandir construction

Ayodhya LIVE Updates: With general elections a few months away, the Ayodhya issue has returned to the centre stage of the country’s politics. On Sunday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a mega event – Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya to put pressure on the government to take ordinance route for Ram Mandir. Even as the event was underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, accused the Congress of adopting delaying tactics in the Supreme Court to create hurdles in the construction of temple. While referring to Congress lawyer Kapil Sibal’s argument in the Supreme Court to defer the hearing after 2019 general election, Modi said, “When the case of Ayodhya was going on, a Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member was telling the Supreme Court not to hear the case till 2019, because there are several elections till then.” This was first the first time when Modi has publicly spoken on the most sensitive issue that has dominated the country’s politics for decades.

On its part, the VHP said that it will not cede an inch of land for anything but a Ram temple. It demanded from the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw the case from the court to pave the way for early construction of Ram Mandir at entire 2.77-acre land.

