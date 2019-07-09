Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves Supreme Court for early hearing

Published: July 9, 2019 11:41:49 AM

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

The senior lawyer said that “nothing much has been happening” in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel. “Have you filed an application for early hearing?” the bench asked. The counsel replied in the affirmative.

