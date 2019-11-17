Ayodhya judgment flawed, but we need to move on: Yashwant Sinha

Published: November 17, 2019

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya issue, but said the Muslim community should accept it. Sinha was speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest here. Asked about his views about the historical verdict, he said, “The SC judgment is a faulty judgment, it is full of flaws, but I will still ask the Muslim community to accept the judgment and put the whole thing behind us. “Let us move on. There is no judgment after the SC judgment,” he said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday favoured seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s judgment, and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

Sinha, meanwhile, also claimed that L K Advani and other senior leaders of the BJP were “apologetic and contrite” about the demolition of the Babri Masjid for some time initially, before taking credit for the Ram Mandir agitation later. The bureaucrat-turned-politician said that when joining the BJP in 1993, he had taken a conscious decision to join a “communal force”, thinking it to be a better alternative than a “corrupt force” (Congress).

