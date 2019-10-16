Ayodhya hearing in Supreme Court likely to conclude today; RSS calls big 5-day meet in Haridwar

The Supreme Court is hearing the sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on a daily basis and the judgment is expected to come by mid-November. (File Photo)

Ayodhya case news Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday suggested that the hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya is likely to conclude on Wednesday. The daily hearings in the politically sensitive case have been continuing since August 6 when the mediation process failed to yield any result and October 17 was fixed as the deadline for both the parties to conclude their arguments. The apex court is expected to announce its verdict before November 17, the date when CJI Gogoi is set to retire.

The court witnessed heated exchanges between the two sides during the hearing on Tuesday. Arguing on behalf of the Hindu party or Ram Lalla Virajman, senior advocate K Parasaran said there are numerous mosques in Ayodhya where Muslims can offer prayers but the birthplace of Ram can not be changed.

“Muslims can pray in any other mosque as well. There are 55-60 mosques in Ayodhya alone. But for Hindus, it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. We can’t change the birthplace,” Parasaran, a former advocate general, argued in the 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer are the other members of the bench.

Representing Muslim parties, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, took strong objection to Parasaran’s statement that a “historical blunder” committed by Mughal emperor Babur needed to be corrected.

“This is entirely a new argument. All this could have been argued by them in other lawsuits as well. I am entitled to give reply in rejoinder arguments,” Dhavan told the bench.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represents Muslim parties, got up and intervened when Parasaran was submitting that a “historical wrong” was committed by Mughal emperor Babur after his conquest of India more than 433 years ago by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram and it needed to be corrected.

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had ordered that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties in the case – the Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Waqf Board. However, the verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court.

RSS calls 5-day meeting in Haridwar

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has called a 5-day meeting in Haridwar as the Ayodhya case hearing enters the final stage. The Sangh has asked every ‘pracharak’ to attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 4.

According to reports, all top RSS office-bearers including chief Mohan Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will be attending the special meeting. A few Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are also expected to attend the event.

Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Ayodhya since Monday, when the hearing in Supreme Court resumed after Dussehra break. The prohibitory orders will remain in place till December 10, officials said.

The administration has also demanded a large number of security forces to maintain law and order and communal harmony, news agency PTI reported.