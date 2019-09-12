Ayodhya hearing: Supreme Court takes strong view of UP minister’s “SC is ours” remark

On September 3, 2019, the apex court had issued a notice to an 88-year-old Chennai based man for purportedly intimidating Dhavan for representing the Muslim side in the dispute case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took a strong view of a statement by a minister of the Uttar Pradesh government for saying that the “Supreme Court is ours”. The statement was made by UP Cooperative minister Mukut Bihari Verma in the context of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Addressing a press conference in Bahraich two days ago, Verma had said, “Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is our resolve. The Supreme Court is ours. The judiciary, this country and the temple are ours too,” reported News18.

The Ram Mandir case is currently being heard by a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. Taking a serious view over the remark, the top court stated that both the sides will receive a fair hearing.

The apex court also took note of the allegations by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case. Dhavan had alleged that he has been receiving threat messages on Facebook for appearing in the case. He further alleged that his clerk was assaulted by few persons on Wednesday in the court premises.

“This has to be deprecated. This is something which should not be happening,” the court said.

On September 3, 2019, the apex court had issued a notice to an 88-year-old Chennai-based man for purportedly intimidating Dhavan for representing the Muslim side in the dispute case. Dhavan had sought contempt proceedings against the accused.

In its verdict of 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the 2.77-acre disputed land equally among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. A total of 14 appeals have been registered in the top court against the judgment.