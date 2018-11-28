Ayodhya hearing: Senior RSS functionary flays Supreme Court over delay, claims BJP government ready with law

In what is possibly the first time that a senior Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) leader has openly come out in criticism of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter, Indresh Kumar has targeted the top court’s three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for delaying the hearing in the decades-old Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. In October this year, the apex court had deferred the hearing in the matter till January 2019.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Janmabhoomi mein anyay kyun’ organised by the Joshi Foundation on the campus of the Panjab University, Kumar who is also the national executive member of RSS, claimed that the BJP-led government has a plan ready to bring a law on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but has been silent in view of the Model Code of Conduct due to the ongoing Assembly elections in 5 states.

Expressing disappointment over SC’s decision, Indresh further said that the Supreme Court may stall the government’s move if someone approaches it against the Centre’s decision to enact a law. “…it is possible that the Chief Justice will issue a stay (Ho sakta hai aadesh laane ke khilaf koi sarfira Supreme Court jayega, toh aaj ka Chief Justice usey stay bhi kar sakta hai),” The Indian Express quoted Indresh Kumar, also chief of RSS’ Muslim Manch, as saying.

“I haven’t taken names because 125 crore Indians know their names… the three-judge bench… they delayed, they denied, they disrespected,” he said while referring to the CJI-led bench’s decision.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had turned down requests for an early hearing in the sensitive issue and said that it will decide the course of hearings in the first week of January next year. Right-wing groups were hopeful of the matter moving forward in the Supreme Court but the hearing barely lasted five minutes. The court had said that it has own priorities and whether the hearing will commence in January, March or April will be decided by an appropriate bench.

The Supreme Court is presently hearing 14 petitions contesting the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict to bifurcate 2.77 acres land among three parties – Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla who also is a petitioner. The Ram Mandir issue is a very sensitive issue and has dominated the country’s politics for long. Hindus say that the Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 16th century, was constructed over a temple of Lord Ram where he was born in Treta Yug. The mosque was demolished by a violent mob on December 6 in 1992, triggering communal riots across the country.

The Supreme Court’s October observation evoked a sharp response from the right-wing groups. The VHP and RSS demanded that the government enact a law to start construction of the temple in view of the delay.

Indresh Kumar went on to say that “will the country be so handicapped” that it lets “two-three” judges “throttle its beliefs, democracy, Constitution and fundamental rights”. “Will you and I watch helplessly? Why, and for what?” he asked the gathering.

Alleging that those sitting at the helm of the judiciary insulted Hindus by delaying the matter, Indresh Kumar sought to draw parallels between the top court’s delay in the matter and the midnight hearing of Yakoob Memon’s mercy petition in the Mumbai serial bomb blasts case. “Jo aatankwad ko ardh raatri mein sun sakte hain, woh shanti ko apmaan aur uphas kar de (Should those who hear cases against terror at midnight insult and ridicule peace)… Even the English did not have the courage to perpetrate such atrocities on the judicial process.”

“Is it not so serious? We saw the black day of the Indian judicial system when justice was delayed and denied by disrespecting the beliefs of people. Supreme Court did not do it. Judges did not do it. Judicial system did not do it. Justice did not do it. But a few persons,” he added.

Indresh noted that there was growing anger among the public against a two-three judges.

“All are looking forward to justice. They still have belief… but the judiciary, judges and justice have been disrespected because of two-three judges. What is the problem?” he said, adding that the matter should be heard early. The leader suggested that if judges are not ready to deliver justice, they should think if they want to remain in the office or resign.