Ayodhya Diwali celebrations LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath welcomes South Korean first lady; Lord Ram statue to be announced

Ayodhya Diwali celebrations LIVE: Yogi Adityanath and South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook. (Source: ANI)

Ayodhya Diwali celebrations LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to make a big announcement regarding the construction of a grand statue of ‘Lord Ram’ as he visits Ayodhya for the grand Diwali celebrations in the city. The UP chief minister is accompanied by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook. She, along with the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the Korean Memorial, which is dedicated to Korean queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok).

A majestic ceremonial gateway has been constructed near the site of the main function called ‘Deepotsav’, which will begin from Tuesday afternoon. The biggest attraction of the three-day event will be the lighting of 3 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu river in an attempt to create a world record that the government narrowly missed last year. Around 1.7 lakh diyas were lit last year.

These celebrations are of significance this year with talks around the Ram temple issue gaining momentum ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls and the Supreme Court deferring the hearing in the matter until January next year. The pressure on the government is immense to deliver on its promise of constructing a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Hindu groups, as well as members of the government, have called upon the government to take the legislative route to clear the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.