Ayodhya dispute: Why delay Ram Temple hearing when Sabarimala, adultery resolved in six months, Ravi Shankar Prasad questions SC

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 3:22 PM

The Ayodhya case is presently pending before the Supreme Court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on January 4 where a division bench headed by CJI Rajan Gogoi may constitute a three-judge bench to hear the petitions contesting the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict.

Ayodhya case hearingAyodhya dispute

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday reiterated his request to the Supreme Court to resolve the Ram Mandir issue at the earliest. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Prasad questioned the delay in hearing and said that if the top court can resolve the adultery and Sabarimala cases in record six months, why not the Ayodhya issue.

“I want to make an appeal, not as a Law Minister but as a citizen. A lot of evidence is available and this is the best part. People come to me and ask me when adultery case can be heard in just six months, the court can resolve the Sabarimala issue in 6 months, Urban Maoist case can be heard in two months… our Ram Lalla dispute is pending for the last 70 years and in the Supreme Court, the appeal is pending for the last 10 years, why there is no hearing?” he said.

Also Read: Religious leaders confident of Modi govt construction Ram temple: VHP

Prasad’s remark on the politically sensitive issue comes in the backdrop of Hindu groups mounting pressure on the BJP government to enact a law to begin construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The RSS and VHP have been organising events for the last few months across the country seeking public support on the matter.

Earlier this week, Prasad had appealed to the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing. He had even said that there is a mention of Ram, Krishna as well as Akbar but there is no mention of Babar in the Constitution.

The Ayodhya case is presently pending before the Supreme Court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on January 4 where a division bench headed by CJI Rajan Gogoi may constitute a three-judge bench to hear the petitions contesting the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict to bifurcate the 2.77 acres of land among the three involved parties.

