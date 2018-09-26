Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to deliver crucial verdict tomorrow on reference

The top court will pronounce its judgement whether the Ismail Farooqui verdict will go to a larger Constitution bench for reconsideration.

A crucial reference in the decades-old Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute that has dominated the country’s politics for years is set to come up before the Supreme Court tomorrow. The top court will pronounce its judgement whether the Ismail Farooqui verdict will go to a larger Constitution bench for reconsideration. The three judges bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra, who will demit the office on October 2, will deliver the judgement at 2 pm. The other Justices on the bench are Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case is pending before the top court for the past eight years. The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled a three-way bifurcation of the disputed 2.77 acres of land, but the decision was challenged in the top court by the involved parties.

The court will on Thursday decide whether the Ismail Farooqui vs Union of India judgement be sent to the larger Constitution bench for a reconsideration. The development assumes significance because the Hindu groups had opposed the plea moved by the Muslim counterparts in the Supreme Court demanding that the 1994 verdict be referred to a larger bench for reexamination before resuming the hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi case.

The October 24, 1994 verdict in Ismail Farooqui case had come within two years of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The court’s order states that a mosque is not an “essential part of the practice of Islam” and hence “its acquisition is prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution of India”.

The Hindu stakeholders in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case have been arguing that since the issue is already settled by the court, it can’t be reopened. They submitted before the court that by challenging a 1994 verdict at this stage, Muslim parties only want to delay the hearing. But the Muslim parties on their part have been arguing that the 1994 verdict was ‘unfair’ and it has bearing on the ongoing proceedings in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, therefore it should be revisited by a Constitution bench.