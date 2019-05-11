Ayodhya dispute: SC extends time till August 15 to complete mediation process

The Supreme Court on Friday gave further time till August 15 to the special mediation panel to come with an amicable solution in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. \u201cThe panel wants more time, which we are inclined to give,\u201d a five-member Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in a hearing that lasted for over five minutes. He further said that \u201cthe mediation panel is optimistic\u201d and the bench is not going to tell \u201cwhat progress has been made.that\u2019s confidential.\u201d Read | Australia\u2019s $2.3 billion typo: Currency notes printed with this error In the previous hearing on March 8, the top court had referred the decades-old dispute for mediation and set up the panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and also comprising spritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu. The panel has been tasked by the court to hold consultations to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement. The dispute in Ayodhya is over 2.7 acre of land on which the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was demolished on December 6, 1992 by Hindu right wing activists who believe it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had allotted two-thirds of the land equally among the three parties to the temple-mosque dispute \u2014 the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram). As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the judgment, both by Hindu and Muslim organisations. The apex court in 2011 stayed the HC order. Also read | Swiggy orders jump over 100 times as cricket fans get online food during IPL matches The top court had directed that the mediation proceedings should be conducted with \u201cutmost confidentiality\u201d for ensuring its success and the views expressed by any of the parties including the mediators should be kept confidential. \u201cWe are of the further opinion that while the mediation proceedings are being carried out, there ought not to be any reporting of the said proceedings either in the print or in the electronic media,\u201d it said, while leaving it to the mediators to pass any such restraint orders on publication of the details of the mediation proceedings. It also directed that the mediation proceedings be held in-camera and to be completed within eight weeks. The SC also fixed the seat for mediation process in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, around seven km from Ayodhya.